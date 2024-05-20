Moose Wala case witnesses give hearing a miss

Two prime eyewitnesses, listed by the prosecution in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, failed to appear in the trial court in Mansa to record their statements on the first day of hearing on Monday. Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by six shooters in Mansa on May 29, 2022.

On May 1, almost 24 months after the sensational murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, the court of Mansa district and sessions judge HS Grewal had framed charges against 27 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The court had ordered beginning of the prosecution evidence and summoned the witnesses. However, two prime witnesses did not appear, following which an adjournment was sought. The court adjourned the matter and re-issued summons to the prosecution witnesses for July 5.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and friend, was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Meanwhile, Bhagwanpuria’s counsel filed a reply in the court on an application moved by the prosecution agency for the status report regarding the evidence of videos involving Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview with a news channel as a confession of conspirators regarding the murder.

Advocate Satinder Pal Singh, counsel of Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, said an application was moved by the prosecution agency demanding a status report from the police regarding the investigation into Lawrence Bishnoi’s interviews from jail. “Bhagwanpuria’s counsel has filed a reply but Bishnoi’s counsel hasn’t. The court has asked Bishnoi’s counsel to do so by July 5,” he added.