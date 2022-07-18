Moose Wala killing: 4 accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Faridkot/Ludhiana : A Mansa court on Sunday sent four accused, including two alleged shooters, in the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to 14-day judicial custody.
The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29.
Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji (who has been identified as one of the module heads), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu, (an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) and Keshav Kumar (who is accused of providing logistics support) were produced in the court of duty magistrate on Sunday after their four-day police remand ended.
They were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT). All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on July 13. Later, the police remand was extended by four days.
Punjab Police are also questioning shooter Ankit Sirsa and Sacha Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, at the Mansa crime investigation agency (CIA) police station and interrogating Bishnoi at Kharar CIA police station. Bishnoi will be produced in Hoshiarpur court on Monday when his seven-day remand in a firing case ends.
Accused attacked in Ludhiana jail shifted to Goindwal prison
Days after being assaulted in the Ludhiana Central Jail by fellow mates, Satbir Singh, one of the accused who is charged with supplying weapons to shooters involved in murder of Moose Wala, has been shifted to Goindwal Jail in Tarn Taran, said officials.
On Saturday, the CIA staff-2 of the Police commissionerate Ludhiana brought Ninderdeep Singh and Baldev Chaudhary, also accused in the singer’s murder case, on production warrant for questioning. The police will cross-interrogate them and Sandeep Singh Kahlon, alias Sona, nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister and ex-speaker. Sandeep is also in the custody of the CIA staff for supplying weapons and vehicles to the shooters involved in the murder.
Satbir was assaulted in the Ludhiana jail on July 10. The division number 7 police had lodged an FIR against five inmates for the assault.
Ludhiana police had arrested Chaudhary, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that he allegedly supplied weapons to shooters. Following the information provided by Chaudhary, the police arrested Satbir, Sandeep, Jaskaran, Mani Kant and Ninderdeep.
In-charge CIA-2 staff, Ludhiana police, Beant Juneja said Sections 302 (murder) read with 115 and 120B of the IPC were added in the FIR registered at Salem Tabri police station. The police have also nominated gangsters Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in the FIR.
Singer’s statue installed at native village
Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur on Sunday installed a statue of the singer on their ancestral land where he was cremated on May 31.
Reacting to a video purportedly uploaded by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, accused in the singer’s murder case, on social media wherein he had claimed that Moose Wala offered them ₹2 crore to settle the animosity over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, the slain singer’s father said: “My son and family have done nothing wrong to anyone. The allegations they are making on the social media are baseless. An accused is giving an interview to defame my son.”
-
Fire at U.P. AG office, files destroyed
A massive fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Bhawan around 5.30 am on Sunday. A total of 18 fire tenders, including that of the army, air force, and nearby power plants along with fire fighting vehicles from neighbouring Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts were pressed into service to control the fire in the nine-storey building right opposite the Allahabad High Court.
-
First Monday of Sawan: KV Dham rolls out red carpet for devotees
Kashi Vishwanath Dham is all set to give red carpet welcome to around five lakh devotees who are expected to turn up here on the first Monday of the pious month of Sawan. The red carpet has been rolled out from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Ganga Gate. This is the first Sawan after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. E-rickshaws will ply for the elderly and divyang devotees.
-
Railways to launch ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ on July 18
Indian Railways would be launching 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' programme across all the zones, including North Central Railways, of the country on Monday. At the central level, chairman, Railway Board will be inaugurating the event while at NCR, general manager will inaugurate an exhibition at Prayagraj Junction. In the same sequence, the Prayagraj division of NCR commemorated 38 years of Prayagraj Express at Prayagraj Junction under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
-
FYJC admission process in limbo, many ICSE students start class 11 in other boards
Mumbai: Even as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) released class 10 results on Sunday, the admission process to get into first-year junior college is unlikely to resume since class 10 results of the Central Board for Secondary Education are still awaited. Many ICSE students have already enrolled in class 11 in other boards or integrated coaching classes. Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, has also enrolled students in their class 11 ISC board.
-
Prayagraj: Two shooters injured in police encounter, nabbed
Two shooters were injured in an encounter with police team near Matiara village in the wee hours of Sunday. Three persons involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested on Saturday, police said. SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, the police team tried to intercept two suspects on a bike moving towards Pratapgarh. SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the two miscreants got injuries in their legs following retaliatory firing.
