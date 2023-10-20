Moose Wala killing: Authorities fail to produce accused in court, committal of challan delayed

The court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate (CJM) had issued production warrants against an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala case for October 4 and October 17, but the jail authorities have failed to produce him on both the dates. Sidhu Moose Wala (File)

The delay in presenting the accused in court has caused a delay in starting the process of committing the chargesheet to the district and sessions court, where trial in the murder case is ongoing.

Last month, the SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder had filed a second supplementary chargesheet against Joga, who harboured Haryana shooters who killed the singer. Following this, the court of CJM had issued production warrants against Joga for October 4 and October 17 respectively. However, jail authorities have failed to produce him on both the dates.

Mansa CJM Surabhi Prashar in an order said, “The accused, who is in custody in this case, has not been produced by the jail authorities. Fresh production warrants of the accused be again issued for October 31.”

The trial court on Thursday adjourned the proceedings for framing of charges against the accused for the second time awaiting supplementary challan.

A total of 24 accused lodged in various jails of Punjab were presented in the court of district and sessions judge Preeti Sahni through videoconferencing on Thursday. Meanwhile, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was not presented as he was in the custody of Haryana Police in another case.

Of the total 32 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them — Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh — were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar. Three accused — Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra — are absconding and are believed to be abroad. Meanwhile, the Mansa police are yet to file a supplementary chargesheet against another accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azerbaijan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Parteek Singh Mahal Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police. ...view detail