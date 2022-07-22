Moose Wala killing: SIT closes in on 6th shooter, says it has ‘strong leads’

Faridkot : A day after Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, the special investigation team (SIT) claimed they have got strong leads about the sixth shooter, who was part of the shooters’ Haryana module.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police shot dead Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district.

The police have identified six shooters and said that two modules of shooters were involved in the killing, who were directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While Mannu and Roopa were part of the Punjab module. Delhi Police had arrested Priyavrat, Ankit and Kashish. However, the sixth shooter Mundi is still absconding.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also an SIT member, said that Deepak, alias Mundi, of Bhiwani, is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him by Mansa police and the anti-gangster task force (AGTF). “We have got strong leads on the whereabouts of the sixth shooter and police teams are working on it. We are very close but the details cannot be shared at this point of investigation. Mansa police had got the leads and traced both Punjab module shooters Mannu and Roopa,” he added.

He said that Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has given information that he has received a threat message and police are investigating it.

Chamkaur Singh, elder brother of Moose Wala’s father said: “My brother has received a threat message on social media platform and Sidhu’s friends who handle his social media told us that message came from Pakistan-based user on his Instagram. Which reads “Agla number Bapu da hai” (next target is Moose Wala’s father).”

Had given Delhi Police the slip twice

Deepak had managed to escape Delhi Police’s special cell twice when other shooters were arrested. On June 19, the Delhi Police special cell arrested two shooters, Priyavrat and Kashish along with Keshav, who helped them to escape from Baroi village in Gujarat’s Kutch. It has been learnt Deepak accompanied them to Gujarat, but he along with Ankit got separated a day before the police nabbed Priyavrat and Kashish. Later on July 4, shooter Ankit Sirsa was arrested along with Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Interrogation of Ankit revealed that they were together in Delhi earlier in the day of before his arrest.

