Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy
The Ludhiana police have booked Sandeep Singh Kahlon, aka Sona, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Section 302 read with 115 (hatching conspiracy of murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the Arms Act FIR already registered against Kahlon at the Salem Tabri police station for providing an illegal weapon to his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that Satbir had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala’s murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon. Kahlon had allegedly also received two foreign-made pistols from an aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is also an accused in Moose Wala case.
While Satbir is in judicial custody, a local court extended Kahlon’s police remand by seven days on Tuesday. Police expect to get more vital information about the high-profile murder during his questioning.
-
One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
A 52-year-old construction labourer, Laxman Mathi, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died
-
Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief
UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has directed officials to introduce an online system to maintain a record of transformers brought to the workshops for repair. Devraj issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Aliganj here on Tuesday. Later, he visited a one-time settlement scheme camp in Barabanki and interacted with consumers.
-
Mentally challenged man bludgeoned to death by brother in Amritsar village
A 24-year-old mentally challenged man was bludgeoned to death by Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu's elder brother over a trivial issue at Kuttiwala village, 15 kms from the Amritsar district headquarters, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu, and the accused is his aka Kanta, brother Kulwant Singh. Police said the incident, which took place on May 29, came to light on Monday following a tip-off.
-
‘Demolition man’ Shrikar Pardeshi appointed as secretary at Dy CM office
2001 batch IAS officer, Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who was credited with slew of progressive measures that changed the face of public transport body PMPML and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the secretary at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office. While CMO has two secretaries, DCM office has one secretary.
-
20-year-old electrocuted in Pune
Pune: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Tuesday after hThoratcame in contact with a broken cable which in turn came in touch with high tension live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited that fell on him near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad road. Following the incident, Dattawadi police have registered a case pertaining to accidental death. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as a resident of Pune, Rohit Sampat Thorat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics