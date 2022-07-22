Moose Wala murder: Gangster Manpreet cremated in Moga village amid tight security
Sharpshooter Manpreet Singh Mannu, who had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with AK-47 on May 29, was cremated at his native Kussa village in Moga district early on Friday.
Also read: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot
The body of the gangster was brought from Amritsar to Moga on Thursday night after the autopsy and cremated around 3am amid heavy police security.
Mannu and another gangster, Jagroop Singh Rupa, who were involved in Moose Wala’s murder, were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Mannu’s elderly parents, father Sukhdev Singh and mother Harpal Kaur, had returned to their home at Kussa village on Thursday for his cremation. They had left their home after their son’s name cropped up in Moose Wala’s murder.
A henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh faced 13 cases, including four murder cases, in various districts of Punjab. A perusal of records shows since September last year, Mannu had carried out three murders and made two attempts to murder on directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar. This was excluding Moose Wala’s murder.
The sharpshooter was first booked for attempt to murder in 2010 for which he was convicted in 2013. So far, he has been convicted in three cases, including a murder and two attempts to murder.
In April, Mannu had shot dead gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with the Devinder Bambiha gang, on Bishnoi’s direction at Marhi Mustafa village.
-
Lost your documents? Now file a police complaint virtually. Here's how
Karnataka police have introduced a digital option - via the E-lost app - to file complaints of lost or missing (not stolen) items or documents - acknowledgement of which may be needed for insurance purposes - thereby reducing the need to travel to and fro police stations. This new measures comes as police see high footfalls of people who want to file complaints over lost or misplaced documents.
-
Former Karnataka CM: Will vacate seat for son to contest 2023 Assembly polls
Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 Assembly polls from B Y Vijayendra's Shikaripura constituency, which he will be vacating. In this regard, B Y Vijayendra has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership in late May at the time of biennial elections. Vijayendra was appointed as the party Vice President in July 2020.
-
Manish Sisodia amid BJP attacks on liquor policy : 'Modi ji afraid of Kejriwal'
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday countered the sharp attacks against his government in the national capital over the liquor policy, which has sparked the latest political row in the city. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier in the day recommended a CBI probe into alleged discrepancies in issuing of licenses. During his briefing, Kejriwal said that Sisodia was likely to be arrested.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of soldier who died in Ladakh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called on the family of Ferozepur-based army jawan Kuldeep Singh, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on July 9. Kuldeep Singh, who was posted on the Indo-China border, had joined the army in 2014 and was in 21 Sikh Regiment. He is survived by his wife and son.
-
In Uttar Pradesh, tiger swims against water current to cross river | Watch
A video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service officer shows a tiger, which tried to cross a river in Uttar Pradesh amid strong water currents, successfully crossing over to the other side by swimming against the current. The first part of the video shows the tiger, described as 'young looking' by the officer, Ramesh Pandey, entering the river but struggling to stay afloat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics