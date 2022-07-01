Moose Wala murder: Man with suspected link to shooters arrested in Ludhiana
An Amritsar man, who allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, has been arrested by the Ludhiana police.
Identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar, the suspect was arrested, following a tip-off, at a naka near Jalandhar Bypass, said station house officer (SHO), CIA-2, Beant Juneja on Thursday.
However, Satbir’s accomplices Mandeep Singh of Batala, Manpreet Singh of Amritsar and a third unidentified person managed to escape, said the SHO. The police also seized a pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect beside impounding a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner in which he was travelling.
Juneja claimed that it was the same SUV in which Satbir had delivered weapons to the shooters. It was caught on a CCTV camera installed at a fuel station in Bathinda, and police were on a lookout for it ever since, he said. Satbir was produced in court, which sent him to police remand for further interrogation.
BDPO in dock too
Meanwhile, a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Hargobindpur in Gurdaspur has been booked after the recovery of a pistol from Satbir.
Deputy commissioner of police, investigation, Varinder Brar said that the suspect, identified as Sandeep Singh Kahlon, alias Sona, had supplied the weapon to Satbir. Both Kahlon and Satbir own stud farms.
The Ludhiana police, in an official press release, claimed that Kahlon had given the pistol to Satbir for his “personal safety” after Moose Wala’s murder and he was also arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad.
-
Kashi residents participate in drive against single-use plastic
A mega drive against use of polythene was launched to make Varanasi city and its ghats pollution free under the RACE campaign ((Reduction, Awareness, Circular, and Engagement) by government of Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi mayor Mridula Jaiswal started the mega drive in collaboration with GIZ India and SEED. Under this campaign, people are being made aware about ban on single-use plastic. A signature campaign for plastic-free environment was initiated and cloth bags were distributed.
-
Women looted in moving train, FIR registered
Four women, who were travelling from Jammu to Varanasi in two sleeper coaches of Begampura Express, were looted between Bareilly and Rampur on the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday. The incident happened on the moving train. The FIR of loot has been lodged with Government Railway Police station in Lucknow under Indian Penal Code section 392 on Wednesday when the train reached here in the afternoon.
-
Thane’s ‘bhai’ is a family man, and a friend in need
-
Punjab cabinet committee formed to expedite job regularisation Bill
-
Udaipur killing: Prayagraj police on alert ahead of Friday prayers today
The police and local administration are in alert mode for the Friday prayers, especially after the gruesome Udaipur killing. Atala and adjoining areas had reported violence after Friday prayers on June 10. The police officials have however made it clear that despite normalcy returning in Atala and other areas, there was no reason to lower the guard in wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
