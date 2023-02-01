Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala murder: Mansa court dismisses bail plea of accused

Moose Wala murder: Mansa court dismisses bail plea of accused

Published on Feb 01, 2023 09:34 PM IST

The court of additional sessions judge, Mansa, has dismissed the bail application of an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

Bail application of former Budhlada truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohana was dismissed by the court, observing that “if the accused is released on bail, it is very likely that he will tamper with the evidence and also threaten the witnesses.” (Representational Photo)
The bail application of former Budhlada truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohana was dismissed by the court, observing that “if the accused is released on bail, it is very likely that he will tamper with the evidence and also threaten the witnesses.”

Mohana, who is a history-sheeter, was the local link of the shooters. Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probe found that Mohanna had allegedly conducted a recce of the singer during last year’s assembly elections in the state and also provided shelter to the shooters at that time.

