Moose Wala murder: Punjab module shooters spotted on CCTVs in Moga 3 weeks after crime
The two Punjab module shooters involved in the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu were spotted moving around in rural areas of Moga three weeks after the crime even as the state police groped in the dark for leads.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that recently emerged from Samalsar in Moga district showed the shooters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu riding on a stolen bike on June 21. Samalsar is around 100 kms away from Jawaharke village in Mansa district, where Moose Wala was shot dead by six-shooters on May 29.
The new development comes as a major embarrassment for the state police, which has now intensified raids in surrounding areas.
Officials privy to the case said, “It seems they took shelter in neighbouring districts of Mansa as they were spotted in a CCTV footage at Samalsar on June 21. It was found that they were travelling on a stolen bike. As per the CCTV trail, they moved towards Tarn Taran district. It is suspected they may have left Punjab after arrest of other shooters,” he added.
Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder case, confirmed that police have recovered CCTV footage of the shooters.
Police have identified six shooters and claimed that two modules of shooters were involved in the killing. The shooters were said to have been in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar. While Delhi police have arrested three shooters- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa- of Haryana module, their counterparts in Punjab have failed to arrest any shooter so far. Deepak of Haryana module, Mannu and Roopa of Punjab module are still absconding.
As per sources, shooter Ankit Sirsa, who is presently in Punjab police custody, had also revealed to the cops that Mannu and Roopa were hiding in Punjab.
“Looking at their pattern, it seems the shooters are travelling via rural routes to evade the police. They also stayed in known areas --Mannu belongs to Moga. They are suspected to have moved to Tarn Taran. A police team spotted them on CCTV while trying to map their trail. They moved on June 21, a day after Delhi police announced that two Haryana module shooters Priyavrat and Kashish were arrested,” another official said.
As per police, Mannu who was riding in a Toyota Corolla car along with Roopa, fired at Moose Wala with AK-47. Soon after the incident, the duo fled the spot. Later, they snatched an Alto car, which was later found abandoned in Moga district. Police lost their trail in Ludhiana district and since then, this is the first movement of the two shooters that has come to fore.
A henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu of Kussa village in Moga district, is facing 13 cases including four murder cases in various districts of Punjab. Perusal of record shows that since September last year, Mannu had carried out three murders and made two murders bids on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar (excluding Moose Wala’s murder).
Despite Mannu being on the wanted list of Punjab police, they had no clue of his movement along with an AK-47 rifle before Moose Wala’s murder.
-
Child rights’ panel flags unsafe government school building in Chandigarh
Taking suo-moto action on the information received about the damaged school building of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Khuda Alisher wrote to the administration, listing a series of recommendations. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur had called a meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday with fellow members. CCPCR has also sought immediate renovation of the building.
-
Four Dadumajra dwelling units vacated in CHB drive
Chandigarh Housing Board on Monday had three dwelling units vacated from unauthorised occupants in Dadumajra that had been illegally constructed on the CHB land. The occupants had failed to hand over possessions of the units within the prescribed time of 10 am on July 18, following which the eviction drive was carried out. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the units were sealed by CHF officials.
-
PU, BHU study identifies molecules for potential treatment of neurological conditions
A study conducted by the researchers at Panjab University has identified lead molecules that can be used as the potential treatment for various neurological conditions in humans.
-
Punjab Bhagwant Mann directs officials to fast track Delhi-Amritsar-Katra NH construction
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the public works department (PWD) to expedite the disposal of all ongoing projects in the state and take up new ones to promote infrastructure development. Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the CM asked the officials to give priority to the completion of promoted and sanctioned works in a time-bound manner and ensure proper checks at every stage.
-
31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play
A 31-year-old man was found dead in Mustafabad locality in Amritsar on Sunday night, hours after Harnam had left to meet his friends. The deceased was identified as an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road, Harnam Singh. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. They said that Harnam had left home in the afternoon to meet his friends.
