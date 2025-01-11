Moose Wala murder: Singer’s father, first IO to record statements on Feb 7

The Mansa court on Friday ordered slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and the first investigating officer (IO) of the singer’s murder case Angrez Singh to appear before the court to record their statements on February 7. On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his two friends, was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from the singer’s native village Moosa. (HT FIle)

Balkaur Singh, who is the complainant in the murder case, was summoned by the court to appear as a prosecution witness on Friday (January 10), however, he sought an exemption from appearance citing personal reasons, which was allowed by the court.

Following this, the court of district and sessions judge HS Grewal on Friday ordered Balkaur Singh and inspector Angrez Singh to appear on February 7. The accused including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were produced in the court through video conferencing. Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to January 17 for the appearance of accused persons only through video conferencing.

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as the counsel of Moose Wala’s father, said: “The trial court has now summoned Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu, who is a prosecution witness and complainant in the case, for his examination-in-chief on February 7 as he was not able to appear today. The court has also summoned the first IO of the case as he is the prosecution witness. Inspector Angrej Singh had led the initial investigation after the murder of Moose Wala. Later, the probe was handed over to a special investigation team led by an IGP rank official.”

On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his two friends, was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Two prime eyewitnesses in the Moose Wala murder case — Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh — have identified the four shooters, weapons and vehicles used in the crime before the trial court in the past few months. Both were travelling with Moose Wala and also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

In the chargesheet, the special investigation team (SIT) has claimed that both Gurwinder and Gurpreet, in their statements, said that after killing Moose Wala, the shooters had said that they had carried out the killing on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The first information report was lodged on the statement of Balkaur Singh.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed five chargesheets, including four supplementary chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.