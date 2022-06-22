Moose Wala murder: Two groups of shooters met on May 25 for first time
The two modules of shooters who killed Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, had teamed up at a dhaba on the national highway near Kotkapura in Faridkot district on May 25 for the first time before moving to Mansa district later in the day to execute the murder, which took place at Jawaharke village on May 29.
In those intervening days, the shooters stayed in nearby villages in search of a chance to strike while continuously changing hideouts, the probe conducted by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has found.
A police official privy to the probe said: “Accused Manpreet Singh, alias Bhau, had handed over the Toyota Corolla used in the crime to shooter Jagroop Singh Roopa at a dhaba on the national highway at Kotkapura on May 25. Bhau had checked for CCTV cameras in the area and handed over the vehicle at a blind spot.”
According to the officials, Roopa’s interrogation revealed that he was accompanied by another shooter, Manpreet Singh Mannu, and both waited at a dhaba for the other group coming from Haryana. “After Priyavart-led group reached Kotkapura, they left for Mansa. Members of the two groups did not know each other and met for the first time on May 25,” he said. According to the Delhi Police special cell, Priyavrat Fauji, who was arrested from Kutch in Gujarat on May 19, was the main shooter.
“Bhau was involved in the planning of Moose Wala’s killing from the start, and he was continuously taking directions from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through phone calls. Even Bhau was never in direct contact with shooters and provided them a vehicle only after getting instructions from Brar,” said the Punjab Police official cited above.
According to police sources, before the murder, the shooters had got close to Moose Wala on three occasions at Atal Khurd, Samaon and Bhikhi villages during their five-day stay in Mansa. “But they did not attack due to security cover. Even Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra, who forwarded real-time information of Moose Wala’s movement, had continuously visited the singer’s village for three days before the murder while the shooters had waited on the main road,” said sources.
The official cited above further said that accused gangster Manpreet Singh Manna had approached another accused, Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, in the Ferozepur jail months before the attack and asked for his assistance in the murder. “Not only recce, Kekra had also provided hideout to the shooters as they stayed at his maternal aunt’s house for a night near Moosa village,” the official said.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
