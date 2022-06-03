Moose Wala’s murder: HC dismisses gangster Bishnoi’s plea
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed plea from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which demanded that Punjab Police be not allowed to physically take him to the state for probe into the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The plea was dismissed as the state’s advocate general (AG), Anmol Rattan Sidhu, told the high court (HC) bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur that the plea was “premature and non-maintainable” as Bishnoi has not been nominated as an accused in the case. The AG also informed the court that credentials of the accused should be taken into account before passing an order. He has 36 criminal cases against him out of which in six cases he has been convicted, the AG further informed the court.
The 35-year-old Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail, in his plea had claimed that he had no connection with the murder of the singer and that he has been named in the May 29 FIR to cover up the “inadequacies” in probe by the Punjab Police.
The petitioner is being made a scapegoat and has been named on unreliable social media posts, to which he has no access to, the plea claimed, adding that upon being taken into custody he might be “liquidated” by adopting extrajudicial means by the Punjab Police.The plea also demanded that if warranted, he be questioned or interrogated through video-conferencing from Tihar jail.
Justice Thakur taking into account the fact that he has not been nominated as an accused termed the plea “premature and non- maintainable” and dismissed it. The detailed order is awaited.
