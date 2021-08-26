Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / More players will take up weightlifting now: Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu in Patiala on Wednesday.
More players will take up weightlifting now: Mirabai Chanu

The Olympic silver medallist receives a rousing welcome at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:49 AM IST

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday her feat will surely change the mindset of parents who will now encourage their children to take up sports, especially weightlifting.

“More girls will come forward and opt for weightlifting as a sport to fulfil their dream of winning a medal,” said Chanu who received a rousing welcome at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala.

A trainee at NSNIS, Chanu remained star attraction as she kicked off her training for upcoming international events on Wednesday evening.

“It is always great to be back at the institute where you got training for events like Olympics. It is more joyful when there is podium finish in such events,” she said.

Nothing has changed much in her life after winning the silver medal, she said. “It is only a sense of achievement as I always dreamt of bringing laurels for the country in the Olympics. My focus will more now on preparing myself for future events, mainly the 2024 Paris Olympics to change the colour of my medal,” she added.

Her coach and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma said the Covid-19 phase remained challenging for both players and the trainers.

“Even during the pandemic, we visited foreign countries for training sessions while taking all precautionary measures,” he said.

NSNIS executive director Col RS Bishnoi (retd) said the institute is proud of Chanu’s achievement and will continue to provide all assistance and logistics to the weightlifter.

