More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

Panjab University (PU) has allowed final-year students of various courses, governed by different regulatory bodies, to return to hostels on campus from Monday.

The students of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), nuclear medicine and medical physics courses were allowed after a panel’s recommendation was approved by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

In an official communique, PU said, “As per the requirements of various regulatory bodies such as the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), the Dental Council of India and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), the students of final semesters of medical physics, nuclear medicine, MDS and MPharm, who were earlier staying in hostels, will be allowed to return from February 22, 2021.”

Besides, PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown (March 23, 2020) will also be provided hostel accommodation.

PU is reopening hostels in a phased manner and so far, research scholars and MPhil students have been allowed to return. No decision has been taken regarding accommodation for newly-enrolled PhD scholars and MPhil students.

Guidelines for residents

As per the varsity guidelines, eligible residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel and an undertaking will have to be submitted to the warden forwarded through the department head concerned stating that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed.

Guest entry is not allowed till further orders. Meanwhile, PU is yet to take a decision on reopening of hostels for undergraduate and postgraduate students of other courses. The campus, too, remains closed for students for now.