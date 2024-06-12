Morni saw 4 forest fires this summer: Haryana to HC

The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that four fires, involving 125 acres, have been reported this summer in Morni area of Panchkula. A forest fire in Morni area of Panchkula on May 19. (Sant Arora/HT)

The information was given during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking measures to control fires in the area. “The fire is still active and it is spreading to nearby places, which in fact, is having severe consequences on various aspects of life of not only humans but also wildlife and ecological balance,” the PIL by one Vaibhav Vats stated.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In the affidavit by divisional forest officer, Morni, the department has admitted that it was not equipped with “modern firefighting techniques such as aerial watering”. However, it was claimed that there is no active fire in the area and the four fires reported were between May 18 and May 31.

The affidavit says the department is aware of the probability of the drier region being susceptible to fire, thus provisions are made every year to prevent forest fires that include creation of fire lines, engaging of fire watchers, preparing teams to capture any incidence of fire and effectively douse the same.

In the affidavit, it has been further admitted that there is only one fire tender with the department which is stationed at Morni. Besides, three fire tenders were requisitioned from the district administration on May 18, the day the first incident was reported. All these fire tenders are stationed at Morni, it says further, adding that in some cases, the fires spread from nearby fields. This summer has been exceptionally hot with high temperatures, low humidity and long dry spell which makes the dried pine needles on the ground of the forest very vulnerable to fire. The incidents of fire may be caused due to negligence of trespassers local inhabitants or visitors, it further adds.