Morning rendezvous with chirpy, winged creatures

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed humanity into gloom and the lockdown has forced us to lead a solitary life confined to our homes. But fortunate are the folks who lived close to Nature. I feel privileged for having the luxury of a lawn and backyard enriched with fruit trees and a kitchen garden that not only offers seasonal vegetables but also becomes an attractive habitat for birds, butterflies and bees.

Post-dawn, my routine of sipping tea while observing and admiring the birds around fruit trees and fluttering butterflies of myriad hues around flowers takes me to a surreal and tranquil world of Nature, far away from the pessimism of the pandemic.

Our peach and mango trees have become the habitat for sparrows, myna and parrots. As the fruits ripen, the trees literally become the battleground for hundreds of parrots who can easily be seen fighting and jumping on top of branches, biting into the juicy peaches and mangoes. Frightened squirrels are left with no option but to look for scattered half-eaten fruits on the ground.

A pair of myna, who usually come to drink water from the pots and spend some time in the lawn looking for food in the form of bugs and worms, are regular visitors to the garden. They amuse me with their constant chatter and the look of their yellow legs and beak.

The manicured hedge of the West Indiana lantern and seasonal bougainvillea not only beautify the backyard with small bright red and yellow flowers in this hot weather but also attract butterflies of varied hues that flutter around, making one sing paeans to the Almighty who has created these exquisite creatures. These sophisticated, delicate living beings hold a special place of fascination for my four-and-a-half-year-old son.

The morning minutes in solitude have become a ritual and keep me charged for the day .The tranquil observation of Nature has made my resolve to plant more saplings stronger. The idea is to maintain the ecological balance and create a viable environment for our chirpy, winged companions to live closer to us. Our next generation could make them their friends before they wither into extinction as a result of man’s selfish tendency to thrive.

Earth is a beautiful place for collective living of all living beings and the absence of even one can easily take away the grace of Mother Nature.

The writer is an ophthalmologist at the Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra