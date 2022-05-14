Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana
The managing director of Avon Ispat and Power Limited, Harcharan Singh Pahwa, who died on Friday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday.
Industrialists, members of different business and social organisations bid tearful adieu to the departed soul.
Pahwa was also patron of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO).
Harcharan Singh Pahwa, son of Inderjit Singh Pahwa and grandson of Hans Raj Pahwa (founder of Avon Group) was admitted to KIMS, Hyderabad.
An irreparable loss: Business fraternity
Rajeev Jain, general secretary, FICO, said apart from being a successful businessman, he was a great human being.
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, said they pray to the Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.
Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Cycles; Chetan Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Steels; Rohit Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Bicycle Components; Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU); Gurcharan Singh Gemko, acting president, United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA); Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, president, Bicycle Research and Development Organisation (BRADO); and Avtar Singh Bhogal, senior vice-president, FICO; Satnam Singh Makkar, propaganda secretary, FICO; and others paid their last respects to the industrialist.
Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the peace of departed soul will be held on May 16 from 3– 4 pm at Gurudwara Sri Singh Sabha, Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.
-
CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses
“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” organising chairman of the CME, Dr VK Singh added.
-
Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.
-
UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.
-
Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.
-
32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure
The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics