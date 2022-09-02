Most convent schools in Ludhiana remain shut to protest church vandalism incident
A day after a Catholic church was vandalised at Thakkarpura village in Tarn Taran, almost all convent schools in Ludhiana remained closed on Thursday as part of a statewide protest.
The prominent convent schools that remained shut included Sacred Heart Convent, Sarabha Nagar, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur. The schools informed parents by text message on Wednesday.
“We kept the school shut In order to show our solidarity and concern over the unfortunate attack on the Catholic church at Patti, Tarn Taran. We call upon everyone to work towards peace and harmony between all religions,” the message of the principal of Sacred Heart Convent, Sarabha Nagar, states.
“Anti-social elements want to disturb peace in the state. Attacking any religious place is a matter of shame and a great sin. We kept the school closed today in protest,” said an official of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur.
Meanwhile, a few schools including St Thomas Senior Secondary School stayed open.
An official from the school said, “Our school was open, but a meeting was held regarding the action plan to protest against the vandalism incident. We will follow the directions of the school’s chairman.”
The incident
Four men on Wednesday wee hours barged into the church, broke the statues of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ, and made off with the heads. They also set a car parked on the church premises on fire while fleeing. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed there.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
