Most PU departments sceptical of UGC’s blended mode proposal

Majority of the teaching departments of Panjab University (PU) have expressed reservations regarding the use of blended mode of teaching and learning.

PU had sought feedback from the departments after University Grants Commission (UGC) in May issued a concept note on introducing the blended mode at higher education institutes.

Of the 49 PU departments who have submitted their suggestions to the varsity, nearly 30 have either not favoured the move or sought a partial implementation of the blended mode proposal. However, only a few departments have agreed to fully adopt it.

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has already opposed the move. The varsity has now constituted a 17-member panel to go through the suggestions received from various departments/centres. The response from the departments was sought in May. The panel headed by dean university instructions (DUI) will prepare a consolidated reply which will be sent to UGC.

UGC in May had said institutes will be allowed to teach up to 40% of each course, other than SWAYAM courses, online and the remaining 60% syllabus could be taught offline.

Issues stated by departments

A number of PU departments in their suggestions stated that there was a need to develop necessary infrastructure essential for blended mode of teaching-learning, which will need additional budget. Unavailability of learning management systems and issues of digital divide were outlined by the departments.

They have also stated that the issue of digital divide should be considered. A few departments have also said that there is a growing dissatisfaction among stakeholders on the feasibility of this system, which is evident from the feedback forms submitted by students at the end of the semester.

The departments have said that there was a need for orientation programmes for faculty and students about the use of technology for online academic activities. Most of the science departments stated that their syllabus involved practicals that could not be taken online.

Nod from regulatory bodies needed

PU’s dental college in its response stated that since they follow the guidelines issued by the National Medical Council (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), they suggested a letter should be addressed to the regulatory bodies.

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) in its suggestion stated that the academic committee in its meeting held on June 24 discussed the concept draft note prepared by the UGC expert committee for blended mode of teaching. “The committee noted that pharmacy courses come under the preview of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and that blended teaching could not be applied unless directed by PCI.”