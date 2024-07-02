Motorcycle robbery in Sonepat is Haryana’s first case under BNS

The first case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 was registered against three unidentified persons in Sonepat Sadar police station on Monday--July 1. Assistant sub inspector, Sonepat Sadar police station, Sakinder, said that they have booked three unknown persons under Section 309(4) of the BNS, 2023, and launched a manhunt to arrest them. (iStock)

The three new criminal laws came into effect across the country on Monday, and this was the first ever case registered in Haryana.

A case has been registered against three unknown persons under Section 309 (4) (punishment for robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The victim Manjeet of Barwasni village is employed as an assistant line man (ALM) in power department at Bhatgaon village in Sonepat.

In his complaint, he told the police that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he received a complaint regarding a faulty transformer in Ratangarh. “When I was heading towards the village, three youths signalled me to stop the bike. Upon stopping, one of them caught me from behind and started thrashing me. They took my mobile phone and splendor bike,” he added.

Assistant sub inspector, Sonepat Sadar police station, Sakinder, said that they have booked three unknown persons under Section 309(4) of the BNS, 2023, and launched a manhunt to arrest them.

Four booked for murder bid in Rohtak

In another case, the IMT police in Rohtak on Monday have booked four persons under Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 1959.

In his complaint to the police, Aman, a resident of Bhaloth village, said that he was the guarantor of co-villager Mukul, alias Bhola, who bought a tractor from an agency in Rohtak six months back.

“When he brought the tractor on finance, he paid ₹35,000 less and few days ago the agency owner had called me to ask Mukul to pay the remaining amount. When I told Mukul, he called the agency owner and told him that he will pay the amount. On the night of June 30, Mukul, Vikas, alias Narad, Anil, alias Chotu, of Bhaloth village along with one unknown came in a car when I was returning back home on foot around 11.45 pm, and fired shots at me,” the complainant added.

Assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, IMT police station, said that a search is on to arrest the assailants, who are at large.

In Bhiwani’s Behal police station, an FIR was registered on Monday under Section 346 (missing person) of the Indian Penal code after a 5 year-old girl went missing from outside her home from Chahar Kalan village on Sunday evening.

All fresh FIRs will be registered against the new criminal laws from July 1. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposal.

Theft case registered in Karnal

The first case in Karnal under the new BNS was registered under Section 305(theft), 311(4) at Nissing police station.

As per the FIR, the incident happened during midnight at The Brass Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in Brass village, where unidentified men decamped with five batteries and one inverter worth ₹15,000.

Meanwhile, three theft related cases under the BNS were also lodged in Yamunanagar, while one case each was registered in Ambala and Kaithal.

However, in Kurukshetra and Panipat of North Haryana, the cases registered on the day were under the Indian Penal Code as the occurrence of offence was or before June 30.

On the day, the police department also organised public awareness camps at various places in the region.