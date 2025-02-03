Motorcyclist hit by speeding truck dies in Jammu, driver held

A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding cement-laden truck hit him at the New Plots area of Jammu on Monday. Akshay Kumar, 30, a resident of Bhaderwah, died on the spot, police said. (iStock)

Akshay Kumar, 30, a resident of Bhaderwah, died on the spot, police said. He had recently come to live with his relatives in the Chinore area of Jammu.

Soon after the accident near Radha Krishna Temple around 7.30am, a team led by Bakshi Nagar station house officer inspector Azad Ahmed reached the spot and arrested the truck driver. “We have booked the driver, Raj Kumar of RS Pura, under Section 106 (3) of the BNS,” the SHO said.