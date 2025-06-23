Motorcyclist runs over 17-yr-old boy in Kurali

A 17-year-boy was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit him while he was walking on the slip road near Rayat-Bahra College on Chandigarh Road on Saturday. Police have registered a case of rash driving and death by negligence against the motorcyclist. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, identified as Gurshaan Singh, 17, of Baroudi village, had sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of rash driving and death by negligence against the motorcyclist. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Elderly man succumbs to mishap injuries

Chandigarh A 62-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident on the night of June 12.

The victim, Suresh Pal, and his son, Binder, 37, were returning home to Phase 1, Ram Darbar, on their two-wheeler when a speeding white Honda car hit them near the Sector 32/33/45/46 roundabout in Chandigarh.

“The driver of the white Honda car was driving recklessly. Due to the impact, both of us were dragged for a considerable distance and sustained serious injuries. The car sped away after the accident,” said Binder, who works as a peon in Oriental Insurance Company. Both victims were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Pal succumbed to his injuries on June 21.

Upon receiving information about his death, assistant sub-inspector Deepanshu, along with a police constable, visited GMCH-32 and collected the death certificate from the duty doctor. After recording Binder’s statement, a case under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver of the white Honda vehicle.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused.