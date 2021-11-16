Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Motorists suffer as Haryana fuel dealers go on strike over slashing of VAT
Motorists suffer as Haryana fuel dealers go on strike over slashing of VAT

The dealers in Haryana alleged that they were facing losses due to the sudden decision of the Union government to reduce central excise duty as they had to sell their fuel stock at reduced prices
Though government-operated fuel stations continued to run as usual, at private stations in Haryana, motorists were seen pleading with the employees for fuel. (HT File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Motorists had a harrowing time on Monday as private fuel dealers in Haryana went on a strike to protest against the Centre’s decision to slash value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Though government-operated fuel stations continued to run as usual, at private stations, commuters were seen pleading with the employees for fuel.

Krishan Lal, a commuter seen standing outside a fuel station in Karnal, said, “I was not aware of the strike and I needed fuel to go to Gharaunda for a wedding.”

Haryana Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association had given a 12-hour strike call from 6 am to 6pm on November 15 while the Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association said they will hold a 24-hour protest from 6 am on November 15 to 6 am on November 16.

The dealers alleged that they were facing losses due to the sudden decision of the Union government to reduce central excise duty as they had to sell their fuel stock at reduced prices.

