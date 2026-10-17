In 2016, Ed Sheeran bought a former plowed field; years later, 14,000 trees had transformed it into a haven for wildlife
In 2016, Ed Sheeran bought a ploughed field in Suffolk. By his account, it now has a pond, a meadow and about 14,000 trees, and far more wildlife.
Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" might take us to the quiet, misty countryside of Suffolk, but today the same countryside holds a quieter story. According to an MSN article, Sheeran bought a former plowed field in 2016, and his Suffolk estate now has a wildlife pond, a meadow and about 14,000 trees. So, how did a plowed field turn into this?
Buying a plowed field in 2016
Sheeran’s Suffolk roots go back to his childhood. He grew up near Framlingham, and he has said the castle there inspired the song. As an adult, he bought a number of properties close to the town, and his estate came to be nicknamed "Sheeranville." Sheeran told Hits Radio Breakfast Show host Fleur East in a 2021 interview that he did not give it that name. He said he even tried to rename it The Shire because he loves The Hobbit, but was denied. This same report states that he lives at the property with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their then 10-month-old daughter, Lyra, and that his local property planning disputes have made headlines. MSN said one part of his land is for a much greener purpose: the old plowed field he purchased in 2016. Today, the estate has a wildlife pond and a lush meadow.
What Sheeran said about the pond
The pond caused conflicts with neighbors and raised questions during planning meetings, MSN reported. In the same radio interview, Sheeran described the lake, which he had dug, as the craziest planning dispute he ever had. As he put it, it was just a gray pond filled with tadpoles and swamp debris. It was not a swimming pool, and it had been made to look bluer in photographs online. There were no filter systems in place, and the plants in the pond kept it clean. He mentioned the big fuss about wildlife and newts, and told people to mind their own business.
Fourteen thousand trees and a growing meadow
The trees make the biggest difference. Sheeran said in the radio interview that the pond is now surrounded by 14,000 planted trees, which he called great for the environment. MSN puts the number at around fourteen thousand too, and the planting is helping bolster local biodiversity and conservation efforts. The site calls the tree planting an ambitious environmental initiative. Sheeran said there are now lots of animals on the land and that they let the meadow grow wild. Before the pond was there, he said, the land was a plowed field, so there is far more wildlife today. That contrast is the heart of this story. A plowed field became a pond, a meadow, and a circle of trees, at least according to Sheeran's own account.
A hopeful new chapter
Sheeran's story shows what can happen when land is given room to change. The project also reflects his ongoing dedication to rewilding. The trees, the pond, and the meadow are the visible signs of it.
There were some arguments during the planning process, and most of the wildlife claims come from Sheeran. However, the overall picture is rather optimistic. Instead of the plowed field, tadpoles, newts, and other animals now live there. It is a reminder that nature can return if it’s given time, even in a place that once appeared to be empty. And the same Suffolk hometown that inspired a famous song now has a new chapter of its own.
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