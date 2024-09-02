MP Arora meets NHAI chairman, land & local issues discussed

The Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday met chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Santosh Kumar Yadav, to discuss various issues pertaining to NHAI projects in the city. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora with chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Santosh Kumar Yadav, in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The MP apprised the chairman that a substantial portion, approximately 92.06 percent, of the required land for the construction of Southern bypass greenfield highway project has already been handed over to NHAI.

Yadav said a meeting is scheduled for September 16, after which the tendering process will start. “This project will now be taken up under the National Highway Original (NHO) works of NHAI,” Yadav added.

Arora told Yadav that 30km of land was acquired for the Ludhiana-Rupnagar (Ropar) Greenfield Highway Project, Package 1, and given to the NHAI. He requested the chairman to expedite commencement of construction at the earliest.

Arora also highlighted the delay in construction of vehicular underpasses (VUPs) at several locations in the city is causing severe traffic jams creating trouble for local people, an issue raised by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) and Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana. “Daily commuters are facing challenges due to the deteriorating condition of the service road because of the construction of VUP,” he added.

“The underpass at Dhandhari bridge is narrow and because of waterlogging it is inoperable, severely impacting the operations of industries, movement of pedestrians and the overall traffic flow in the vicinity,” Arora informed Yadav. The chairman said that a new drain would be built at the earliest.

The NHAI chairman has assured the MP that the issues would be addressed at the earliest.