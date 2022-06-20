MP Kartikeya Sharma holds roadshow in Ambala
Newly elected Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana, who was backed by the BJP-JJP alliance besides most of the independent MLAs in the recently held elections, held a roadshow with leaders and workers of Haryana Jan Chetna Party (V) in Ambala City on Sunday.
The roadshow started from his Ambala residence in Model Town with his parents, former Union minister and party patriarch Venod Sharma and mayor Shakti Rani Sharma joining him in a religious ceremony.
It passed through various sectors and chowks of the town, where the lawmaker was felicitated by party councillors and locals in large numbers before it convened near Baldev Nagar camp.
Venod Sharma, a two-time Congress MLA from Ambala City, said that it was clear that the cross-vote was from Kuldeep Bishnoi and an unknown cancelled vote of the grand-old party helped his son win the seat.
“It is highly undemocratic how the party MLAs were flown to Raipur before the elections. The party fielded outsiders in Haryana, Rajasthan and in Maharashtra, and the candidate here was from Delhi (Ajay Maken), who was rejected. The party has no base left in Haryana,” Sharma said.
The founder of HJCP, however, turned down speculations on his closeness or joining the BJP in near future.
Kartikeya said that he was inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Narendera Modi and will support the BJP in return. But he refused to disclose if his party (HJCP) will support the saffron party in future municipality or assembly elections or not.
“This will be decided when the particular elections are due. After being elected as an Independent, I cannot join any other party as per the law,” he said on a query.
