MP Sandhu calls for enhanced rail services for Kharar

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu has urged Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to improve rail connectivity at Kharar Railway Station, citing the town’s growth as an educational and economic centre. MP Sandhu said improved rail services were crucial to accommodate the growing population and student influx. (HT Photo)

Sandhu submitted a memorandum requesting Kharar to be a stoppage point for six pilgrimage trains and establishment of a reservation counter at the station. Sandhu said a reservation counter and train stoppages would boost tourism and stimulate economic activity.

He emphasised Kharar’s strategic importance as a burgeoning city with a population exceeding 10 lakh. The town hosts two universities and seven colleges, with students from across the nation and overseas from 60 foreign countries.

The requested train stoppages include the Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amb Andaura Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express and Hemkunt Express, aiming to ease travel for residents and students. Sandhu also pointed to Kharar’s historical significance, mentioning its connection to Maharaja Ajj and the historical site of Chappar Chiri.

He said improved rail services were crucial to accommodate the growing population and student influx. He said that previously he had appealed to the minister of state for railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on the same issue.