MSP panel: Mann writes to PM, Shah, seeks representation for Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the committee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops by giving due representation to the state.
In a letter to Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Mann said: “It is ironical that the state which has most successfully implemented MSP since the initiation of this scheme has been kept out the committee.”
The Union government recently constituted the committee regarding MSP under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Sanjay Aggarwal. Mann said that several experts and senior officers from various states have been included as its members, but there is none from Punjab.
The CM apprised Modi that Punjab had played a vital role in making the country self-sufficient in food grains by contributing about 35-40% of wheat and 25-30% of rice to the Central Pool in last about one decade.
Mann said it is worth mentioning that nearly 60-62 million tonnes of wheat and rice, most of which are produced by the hard working farmers of the state, are distributed every year to about 800 million people of the country at highly subsidised rates under the National Food Security Act. He said that everyone is well aware of the fact that these welfare programmes of governments for the poor have been made possible due to the immense contribution of Punjab.
The CM further said that during 2021- 22, out of total global rice exports of about 54 million tonnes, India contributed about 21.5 million tonnes (about 40% of total export). Punjab has contributed heavily towards these rice exports, despite the fact that paddy is not the staple food of Punjabis. Mann underlined that keeping in view the key role of Punjab in ushering the green revolution and making the country food grain surplus, due representation must be given to the state by reconstituting the MSP.
-
HC tells Punjab govt to make interim security arrangements for protectees
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Punjab government to provide one securityman to each of the protectees who were left without any security cover after it was withdrawn earlier this year. The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government is yet to give a detailed response on this aspect.
-
Eight students booked by Mangaluru police under Pocso Act after kissing video goes viral
Mangaluru city police registered a case against eight college students, including seven minors, under Pocso Act after a video of two students kissing went viral on social media, officials said on Friday. It was posted on social media platforms last week. During a “truth or dare” game, a classmate kissed another classmate. One of the boys recorded this video and uploaded it on social media last week without her permission.
-
Retired IPS officer, 2 other Punjab cops get 3-year jail in 1992 disappearance case
A special CBI court on Friday convicted and awarded three-year jail term to three Punjab Police officials, including a retired IPS officer, while acquitting five others in a case of kidnapping and disappearance that dates back to 1992. The trio has been identified as Balkar Singh (62), who retired as the inspector general, Special Task Force, Punjab, Udham Singh (75) and Sahib Singh (52). Sahib Singh is still serving in police.
-
Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams. Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself.
-
Punjab govt, not private players, will run water supply project: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that World Bank-funded canal water supply projects coming up in Punjab will be run by the state government and will not be handed over to private players, as being alleged by some farm leaders. Nijjar, who was in Ludhiana to review ongoing projects, said that the state government is working on the 24x7 canal-based water supply projects in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.
