The residents said that they had written as well as spoken to the authorities about the muddy water situation multiple times, but there was no redressal yet. (HT file)
Muddy water supply situation yet to be corrected in Ambala’s sectors

Residents said that the problem might lead to diseases for those who can’t afford a water purifier at home
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:23 AM IST

Months of muddy water supply situation in posh areas of Sectors 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10 has been irking the residents of Ambala City.

The residents said that they had written as well as spoken to the authorities multiple times, but there was no redressal yet. The problem might lead to diseases for those who can’t afford a water purifier at home, they said.

Dr Deepak Arora, a dentist and a resident of Sector 9, said due to the contaminated water supply in the area, he had to get the RO membrane replaced multiple times. “The problem has been going on for weeks. I met the area SDM who assured us of a solution soon. But there is no improvement,” Dr Arora said.

Advocate Sandeep Sachdeva, the president of the Sector-7 residents welfare association (RWA), said that the water quality was the poorest till last week, but had improved considerably.

“We had visited the supply spot in Sector 10 earlier this week and highlighted the negligence of the officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), who assured us of a solution within a week. But the situation deteriorated and MLA Aseem Goel had to check out the site on July 24. The demand of the residents to cement the distributary line is two decades old. The state government had approved it, but the officials made a mockery of it and affected the supply itself,” he said.

On Tuesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Vikram chaired a meeting of senior officials of HSVP and the irrigation department and asked them to prepare a timeline of works being carried out.

Officials said that cementing of the areas around Kanwla distributary that supplies water to these sectors was going on at a cost of 23 crore and almost a kilometre was left to be constructed.

“I’ve also asked the officials to ensure there are filled sacs arranged at the areas where the sand is getting mixed with water,” the DC said in a statement.

