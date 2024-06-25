Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana: 543 plots given to poor through draw of lots in Panchkula

As many as 543 plots were allotted to the poor families of Kalka and Pinjore in Sector 28, Panchkula, through a draw of lots under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana held in Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, on Monday. Before allotting the plots, the income of families with less than ₹ 1.80 lakh was verified in the parivar pehchan patra. (Getty image)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said “Under this scheme, plots were allotted to 13 nomadic caste families, 60 widows, 273 scheduled caste families and 197 other families in the district.” He informed that 1,216 needy families had applied from September 13 to October 19, 2023, and from February 1 to February 22, 2024, 543 families deposited ₹10,000 each to avail the benefits of the government scheme. Now, all those families were allotted plots through the draw of lots.

Before allotting the plots, the income of families with less than ₹1.80 lakh was verified in the parivar pehchan patra. The scheme was launched in 14 cities of Haryana, in which 2.89 lakh applicants have registered for flats and plots. Out of these, 1.51 lakh applicants applied for plots and 1.39 lakh persons applied for flats. He informed that out of 57,003 applications in 14 cities, 24,757 applicants have registered for plots. The DC told that till now in the first phase, 15,250 applicants have been registered for plots on the land available for HSVP in the cities.

He said now provisional allotment letters will be issued to these eligible families in a function organised in Jagadhari on Wednesday.