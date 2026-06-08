Muktsar: 2 Dalit men accused of ‘snatching mobile’ paraded semi-naked

Chandigarh Two Dalit men accused of snatching a mobile phone were allegedly paraded semi-naked, dragged through an agricultural field with their hands tied with a rope by a group of people at Jharod village in Muktsar, officials said. Two Dalit men accused of snatching a mobile phone were allegedly paraded semi-naked, dragged through an agricultural field with their hands tied with a rope by a group of people at Jharod village in Muktsar, officials said. (Representational image)

According to police, the men, who are alleged to be drug addicts, had snatched a mobile phone from a migrant labourer, following which they were caught and thrashed by some villagers on Saturday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission sought a report from the Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) by June 9. Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter was being examined.

In a purported video which went viral on social media, both men could be seen being dragged by some people while holding their legs aloft.

The mother of one of the men said she did not know what her son had done, but he was brutally thrashed.

“If they had done something wrong, they should have been handed over to the police,” she said.

Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspal Singh said police visited the spot after it came to know about the incident through a video.

He said their medical examination had been conducted, and they had blunt injury marks.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on their medical reports and their statements. Both men have been booked for allegedly snatching the mobile phone, police said, adding that one of them had previously been booked in a case involving 200 sedative tablets.