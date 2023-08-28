Mullanpur Dakha: Govt buses’ changed route irks residents

Mullanpur Dakha residents were left miffed after Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses altered their route around two months ago, skipping the halt in the town. Passengers claim that the buses now prefer to cross the town via an over bridge, resulting in inconvenience for the locals. As frustrations escalate, the matter has been brought to the attention of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

Affected passengers voiced their concerns over the sudden change in bus routes, highlighting that they were being forced to rely on private buses for their daily commute, which has also resulted in an increased financial burden.

Mullanpur Dakha, a small town on the main Ludhiana-Ferozepur road has relied on Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses for many years, is now grappling with the aftermath of this sudden change. The previously convenient bus stop in the town now stands practically deserted, leaving residents without a reliable public transportation option.

Laxmi Verma, 19, a Mullapur Dakha resident, said the bus staff do not let the passengers from Mullanpur Dakha board the buses, saying that there is no halt at the stop.

Verma, who last travelled in the bus from Ludhiana on Saturday, said she got into an argument when the bus staff asked her to get off on the main road, forcing her to walk over a kilometre to reach the bus stand.

When contacted Ludhiana bus stand general manager Navraj Batish said he will issue orders to all the buses to ensure a halt at Mullanpur, adding passengers can complain against violators by mentioning the bus’ registration number.

