Mullanpur stadium to host two IPL matches on March 31, April 11

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host two Punjab Kings home fixtures in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to the initial schedule released on Wednesday. The stadium hosted IPL fixtures last season as well and is expected to draw large crowds from Chandigarh, Mohali and nearby regions (HT File)

The stadium, which serves as the home ground of Punjab Kings, will stage its first match of the season on March 31, when the franchise takes on Gujarat Titans. The second fixture at the venue will be played on April 11, with Punjab Kings facing Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two games form part of the first phase schedule comprising 20 matches, announced ahead of the start of the highly anticipated T20 league.

The IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, with matches scheduled across multiple venues in the country.

Since its inauguration, the state-of-the-art Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, developed by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), has emerged as a key venue for Punjab Kings’ home games. The stadium hosted IPL fixtures last season as well and is expected to draw large crowds from Chandigarh, Mohali and nearby regions.

The first phase schedule has generated excitement among cricket fans in the tricity, who will get the opportunity to watch top international and domestic stars in action when Punjab Kings begin their home campaign at the new venue.

Further fixtures for later stages of the tournament are expected to be announced by the league authorities in due course.