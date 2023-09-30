Mulligans ease past Soaring Eagles on Day 4 of Chandigarh Golf League

The Mulligans showed off their mettle on the fourth day of the Chandigarh Golf League being, by beat Soaring Eagles with a solid 5.5-1.5 margin. A player in action on Day 4 of team tournament at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Meanwhile, Punjab Aces and Partee Panthers also recorded identical 5.5-1.5 wins over Tee Birds and Moksha Royals respectively at the event being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Mivaan Singh and Rao Birender Sidhu starred in Punjab Aces’s easy win over Tee Birds, who were playing their first match. After the team’s Sukhjeet Singh Lehal and Tajinder Singh Grewal won 6 and 5, the other games turned out to be much tighter. The Aces, however, showed their temperament by carving out two one-up wins on the final hole and squared a game. Vivek Sharma and Jaikaran Sandhawalia scored the only win for Tee Birds with a 4 and 2 result.

Partee Panthers built on their big win earlier in the week with a solid performance, where Rabiya Gill opened the scoring with a 3 and 2 win. The Moksha Royals won a singles game back where one of India’s best senior golfers, Sandeep Singh Sandhu piping Bhavkaran Singh one-up on the final hole.

The first four-ball game ended in a half with Pratap Atwal and Hiteshwar Riar winning their final three holes. All the remaining four-ball games were won by Partee Panthers with Saahir Singh and Amarjot Singh Bedi winning 5 and 4.

Fairway Comets were pegged in their attempt to match the scoreline as they beat Empire. Prithvi Singh Sandhu and Sagar Arora fired the Fairway Comets ahead by winning the singles games. IS Dhillon and Kanwaljit Singh Gill followed that up with a 4 and 3 win for the Comets as two games finished all square and Col HIS Brar and Sunali Aggarwal carding the only win for Empire.

By the time Shantanu Puri of Soaring Eagles and Himmat Singh of The Mulligans halved their long singles game, The Mulligans had already wrapped up their other singles courtesy Manan Mahajan and four other games with APS Kahai and Sultan Singh Matharoo combining to win by the biggest margin of 5 and 4. While the Eagles salvaged a consolation win, Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo completed the anchor game 3 and 2 in their favour.

With today’s round of matches, all 21 teams have played at least one tie with half of them having played two. Today’s winners have slotted in from the third to sixth position on the leaderboard as it stands behind Captain’s 18 and Swinging Samurai.

