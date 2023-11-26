Multi-crore cryptocurrency scam: 10 Zirakpur properties worth over 20 cr of 2 accused to be attached

In a first, Punjab Police are all set to get the properties of two key accused, who were involved in ₹400 crore cryptocurrency scam, attached under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019. The scam shook Himachal Pradesh (HP) and Punjab as over 50,000 people lost their investments to a nexus of fraudsters. The masterminds of the multi-crore cryptocurrency scam amassed huge wealth, accumulated prime properties, including petrol pumps and hotels, and lived lavishly from the funds of people seeking to double their income by investing in digital money. (AFP File Photo)

According to officials, this is the first time that properties will be attached under the said Act in Punjab.

The Dera Bassi police so far have arrested 11 suspects and have booked several absconding members of the gang, including alleged mastermind Subash Sharma of Mandi, HP. Sharma had shifted to Zirakpur but is currently suspected to be in Dubai.

The Dera Bassi Police have so far arrested Sukhdev Thakur, Hem Raj, Abhishek Sharma, Vipan Kumar, Sunil Siyal, Sham Sharma, Masoom Juneja, Neel Kamal alias Neel Dhiman, Ashwani Kumar and Arun Kumar Guleria.

The prime suspects, Subhash Sharma, Sukhdev Thakur, Hemraj Thakur, and others, all natives of HP, promoted a counterfeit cryptocurrency called ‘Korvio Coin’.

Dera Bassi police have identified 10 properties worth over ₹20 crore of two accused, Subhash Sharma and Hem Raj. These properties are located on the VIP Road and Nabha Sahib Road in Zirakpur.

Properties under the BUDS Act are attached through correspondence of station house officer (SHO), senior superintendent of police (SSP), director general of police (DGP), Bureau of Investigation (BOI), home department, finance department (administrative secretary).

“After getting a go ahead from the administrative secretary of the finance department, who is likely to do preliminary attachment orders, the report will go to the district judge, Mohali, for passing of absolute attachment orders. We have already got approval from the BOI and the home department,” a senior police officer said.

Moreover, the revenue authorities have already frozen the sale of these 10 properties.

Police recently arrested Masoom Juneja, co-director of Juneja Builders, who runs several property development projects in Zirakpur.

Masoom, according to sources, had invested together with absconding mastermind Subash Sharma in multiple projects in Zirakpur. He was also in contact with accused Sukhdev and Hem Raj who were brought here on production warrants from HP.

Sources added that the Chandigarh Police had earlier detained co-accused Abhishek Sharma, but Juneja helped him to strike a compromise with the complainant then.

“Masoom acted as a middleman and investors invested their money through him in the cryptocurrency. He is also a director in a few shell companies,” a police officer said.

Another retired HP constable arrested

Dersa Bassi The Dersa Bassi police on November 21 arrested another HP police constable, Neel Dhiman, who took VRS and indulged in the scam.

Police earlier arrested HP constable Sunil Kumar of Hamirpur, who took VRS. Both the accused made thousands of people invest money in cryptocurrency assuring them of weekly double returns.

According to the police, the role of several more cops, including senior police officers who took VRS, is under the scanner.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg had earlier stated that after the investors failed to withdraw money from Korvin Coin, the value of the currency was deliberately made to fall following which people incurred huge losses. Then the fraudsters shifted to other cryptocurrencies, including DGT coin in 2021, Hypenext coin in 2022.

The scammers previously made 200 leaders invest lakhs in cryptocurrency. Every leader had around 100 persons under his/her chain who also invested in the cryptocurrency after being assured of weekly double returns. The investors were introduced with silver, gold, diamond, platinum packages and accordingly they invested, expecting double returns. The investors could see that their currency was growing but at the time when they wanted to withdraw the money, their accounts got deactivated and they could never withdraw their money