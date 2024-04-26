Multi-layer security grid in place as Jammu votes today

A multi-layered security grid has been put in place while polling staff reached their assigned polling stations in four districts across — Jammu, Reasi, Samba and Rajouri — on Thursday as Jammu Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on Friday in the second phase. Polling officials collecting their EVMs and other material as they leave for their assigned booths on the eve of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Jammu. (ANI)

Jammu deputy magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, who is the returning officer for the constituency, also visited the Government MAM college to oversee arrangements.

“Polling parties were dispatched in time and they have reached their respective polling stations in all the four districts. We have also made adequate security arrangements. A total of 17,80, 835 voters are there in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

The official informed that authorities have also set up pink, person with disability (PwD), blue and green polling stations in accordance with the ECI guidelines. “I appeal to the voters to cast their votes tomorrow,” he added.

Around 150 polling stations have also been set up along the Indo-Pak border to facilitate optimum participation of voters

“Adequate security arrangements have been made. Central armed police forces, Jammu and Kashmir armoured police besides regular police have been deployed in strength to ensure peaceful polling,” A senior police officer said,

“Random check posts have been set up. Quick response teams have also been stationed at vantage points. We have also deployed pink squads to facilitate women voters,” he added.

22 candidates in fray

There are a total of 22 candidates in the fray from Jammu, which covers 18 assembly segments in four districts including Reasi, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri.

A direct contest is being anticipated between Bharatiya Janata Party’s incumbent MP Jugal Kishore and Congress’ Raman Bhalla.

With Friday’s voting in the second phase, BJP will wrap up the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir as the saffron party has not fielded its candidates on the remaining three seats in Kashmir — Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri citing weak footing.

According to the figures provided by the office of returning officer, there are 17,80,835 registered voters in Jammu, including 9,21,095 male, 8,59,712 female and 28 transgender electors. Among these 37,822 (37,025 male and 797 female) are service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 2416 polling stations across the constituency including 18 green polling stations, 46 pink polling stations and 18 manned by PwD.