Multi-layer verification for post-matric scholarship in Haryana

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) students eligible for post-matric scholarship scheme will be first verified by the nodal officer of the concerned institution, according to the government instructions. The annual family income of the student should not exceed ₹2,50,000 and the student must be a resident of Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After being verified by the nodal officer of the concerned institution, the district nodal officer and the city magistrate will verify the applications, following which the state nodal officer of the concerned departments will transfer the scholarship amount directly into the bank accounts of the registered students.

“Greater transparency has been introduced in the implementation of the scheme with the objective to ensure that full benefit reaches eligible students,” an official spokesperson said even as the government on Friday announced to have invited online applications from eligible students for the post matric scholarship scheme.

The eligible students have been advised to ensure their registration for the academic session 2025–26 under the post-matric scholarship scheme by February 28, 2026.

Under this scheme, scholarships are provided to students belonging to SCs and BCs to help them pursue higher education without facing financial constraints.

An official spokesperson informed that efforts will be made to ensure maximum registration of eligible students on the national scholarship portal so that SC and BC students, who have passed Class 10 and are pursuing higher education in government or private educational institutions, can avail the benefits of the scheme.

The online applications have been invited for post matric scholarship for SC and BC, denotified tribe students under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme (PM Yashasvi Component-2).