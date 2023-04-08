Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC floats tender for construction of bridge near Chand Cinema

Ludhiana MC floats tender for construction of bridge near Chand Cinema

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2023

After 11 failed attempts to reconstruct the bridge near the Chand Cinema which has been declared unsafe, the Municipal Corporation has floated the tenders again and invited the contractors.

Barricade installed on the bridge near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana by the traffic police due poor condition of the bridge . (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The bridge which was used by commuters to cross the Buddha Nullah had been barred for heavy vehicles in 2018 and for all four-wheelers in 2021. MC officials said that repeated attempts at getting the project started have failed in the past. They added that the bridge which is over 90 years old was used by commuters heading to various parts of the city.

Officials stated that they are hopeful that the projects will be initiated soon. They said that currently, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles ply on the nearby bridge.

An MC official said the project will pick up the pace only after dedicated funds for the project will be allocated by the authorities.

Tenders invited to procure excavator for cleaning of Buddha Nullah

The Municipal Corporation has also floated tenders to procure an excavator for cleaning the Buddha Nullah. The operation and maintenance branch of the Municipal Corporation has invited tenders.

MC officials said that the excavator for an estimated budget of 65 lakh will be bought for maintaining and cleaning channels in the city including Buddha Nulla. They added that April 24 is the last for the submission of bids while technical bids will be opened on April 25.

