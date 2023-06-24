Buddha Nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC allocates 4 acres for dumping cow dung

With an aim of stopping dairy farmers of Haibowal dairy complex from dumping cow dung into Buddha Nullah or sewer lines, municipal corporation has earmarked around 4 acre of vacant land in Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) for its dumping and disposal. A view of the polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Issuing a warning to the dairy farmers to stop the dumping, civic body has made arrangements for transportation of the cow dung to the STP site for three days, starting Friday.

Dairy farmers have been asked to make arrangements to dispose of the accumulated cow dung at the STP site by making dung cakes or by other means.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that strict action will be taken against dairy farmers if they are found dumping cow dung in sewer lines or Buddha Nullah. MC has deployed around half a dozen tractor-trolleys for transportation of cow dung for three days. Meanwhile, farmers gave been asked to make their own arrangements.

Officials said a bio-gas plant with 200MT capacity is operational in the dairy complex where the dung is used to generate bio-gas.

For the remaining quantity of the dung, another plant is being set up by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) in the dairy complex.

Officials said that similar arrangements will be made for Tajpur Road dairy complex as well.

Aggarwal added that the dairy farmers should take responsibility and stop dumping the cow dung into the sewer lines or Buddha Nullah.