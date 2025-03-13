Menu Explore
Municipal council president to be elected by next week: Sangrur SDM

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Mar 13, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Over two months have passed since civic body polls were held in the CM’s home district Sangrur, but the newly elected councillors are still waiting to take the oath.

The Sangrur municipal council president will be elected by the end of next week, SDM Charanjot Singh Walia said on Wednesday.

In the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won seven seats, the Congress secured nine, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed three seats. Ten independent candidates were elected to the House which has a total strength of 29 plus two ex-officio members—Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Sunam MLA Aman Arora.

Following the elections, five independent councillors joined AAP, increasing the party’s tally to 14 seats, two short of the majority.

Satinder Saini, an independent councillor from Ward 28, expressed concern over the delay. “This delay is affecting the functioning of the council. As a result, important works are stuck, and we cannot access necessary grants,” he said.

MLA Bharaj said: “We are ready to announce the president of the council. We have all the required forms and support in place. Meetings are being held to ensure the process moves forward.”

SDM Charanjot Singh Walia said that the process is in the final stage, and the president will be announced by the end of next week.

