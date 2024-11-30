Murder accused shot dead in broad day light in Jind

A 40-year-old man, who was facing multiple criminal cases, was gunned down by an unknown assailant near Butana canal turn in Jind’s Safidon on Friday morning, said police. A 40-year-old man, who was facing multiple criminal cases, was gunned down by an unknown assailant near Butana canal turn in Jind’s Safidon on Friday morning, said police. (Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay of Anchra Kalan village in Jind district. He was facing nearly a dozen cases, including murder offences, and was recently released on bail.

The incident took place when the victim got off a Haryana roadways bus near Butana canal turn in Safidon to board another bus for Panipat, the assailant who was also travelling in the same bus opened fire at him when he got off the bus. The passengers who were travelling from Gohana to Safidon on the same bus recorded the shooting incident and no one came to rescue the man.

As per passengers, the accused stayed for nearly two minutes after killing the victim Sanjay, who was going to attend a court hearing in Panipat.

Jind City Police Station in-charge Ishwar Singh along with other senior police officials reached the crime scene. He said that the accused had no fear, and he committed the crime in broad daylight after getting off a roadways bus.

“This seems to be a case of old rivalry. The accused has been booked in murder case and efforts are on to nab him,” the SHO added.

Sanjay’s brother Om Parkash said that his brother was gunned down by co-villager Sunder Singh, against whom they have an old rivalry. As per sources, the deceased Sanjay had fired shots at the Singh’s brother a few years ago and since then they have had rivalry.