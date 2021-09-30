Murder case lodged 14 days after teen’s charred body found in Ludhiana

Fourteen days after a woman’s charred body was found outside a park art Focal Point, police registered a murder case against unidentified accused on Tuesday.

The postmortem report had revealed that the victim had been strangled to death and later set on fire to conceal her identity. Commuters had found the dead woman outside the park and alerted the police on September 15.

A board of three doctors including Sheetal, Dr Lakhwinder Kaur and Forensic expert Dr Charankamal had conducted a postmortem on the body. Inspector Davinder Sharma, Focal Point station house officer said doctors say the victim was 17 to 19 years old. She has not been identified so far, but the police are looking through missing person’s reports.