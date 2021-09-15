Murder cases up by 30% in Himachal in Covid year

Murder cases were up by 30% in Himachal Pradesh in the Covid pandemic year of 2020.

The latest edition of the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India data released on Tuesday found that the total number of crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special Acts and Local Laws (SLL) in the state increased by 3.4% with 20,603 cases reported in 2020 against 19,924 in 2019.

According to the report, 1,817 violent crimes were reported in Himachal Pradesh in 2020 as compared to 1,833 in 2019, a decline of 0.8%.

Also read: Delhi reported dip in crime in Covid year 2020: NCRB

The NCRB’s violent crime category includes murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide, dowry deaths, infanticide, foeticide, grievous hurt, kidnapping and abduction, rape, attempt to rape, rioting, robbery, dacoity, and arson.

The homicides increased by 30% in the state, with 91 murder cases and 70 attempted murder cases in 2020 as compared to 70 murder cases and 54 attempted murder cases lodged in 2019.

The motive behind 50% of murders was personal enmity and in 25% cases family disputes. Among the victims 58 were men and 33 women. Six were child victims, two of them females.

Kidnapping cases down by 32%

There was also a decrease in cases of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) with only 10 cases reported across the state. In the previous year, 19 such cases were registered.

However, the FIRs for grievous hurt increased by 14% and rioting by 10%. Kidnapping and abduction cases were down by 32% with a total of 343 cases in 2020 compared to 455 in 2019.

On the whole, crimes against women dipped by 1.3%. A total of 1,614 crimes against women were reported across the state. In 2018, the number was 1,633.

The rape cases were down by 8.4% in the state with 331 incidents involving 332 victims reported in 2019. In the previous year, 359 incidents involving 361 victims were reported.

Eight cases of rape and murder were reported against 13 cases in 2019.

Most rape victims in 12-16 years age group

Statistics revealed that of the 332 rape victims, 197 (59%) were minor. In 2019, 55% of the rape victims had been minor.

Data shows that, eight victims were below six years; 20 between 6 and 12 years old; 91 from 12-16 years old and 78 above between 16 and 18 years.

Among 135 adult victims, 78 were between 18 and 30 years old; 53 between 30 and 45; three between 45 and 60 years old and one above 60 years.

In 99.3% of cases, the offenders were known to the victims. Of the 331 cases, in 51 the perpetrators were family members, in 159 cases family friends, neighbours, employers or other acquaintances. In 119 cases, they were friends, online friends, live-in partners or separated husbands. In only two cases, the offenders were unknown to the victims.

As many as 1,817 violent crimes were reported in the state in 2020 as compared to 1,833 cases reported in 2019.