Murder, robbery accused arrested after encounters in Punjab’s Amritsar

Two suspected criminals were injured and subsequently arrested in two separate encounters in Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Amritsar rural police arrested a wanted accused linked to the Dhoolka village murder case after a brief encounter near Jethuwal canal. The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh, a resident of Patiala district, sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stable.

On November 16, two unidentified shooters had entered a shop in Dhoolka village and shot dead Manjit Singh. A case was registered at Khilchian police station under relevant sections. The main accused, Raja Singh alias Billa, was killed in a police encounter two days later, while another associate, Manpreet Singh alias Shammi, had already been arrested.

During further investigation, police received intelligence that Sukhpreet Singh, who had allegedly provided weapons and shelter to the shooters, was planning another crime in the area. Acting on the input, police teams set up a blockade near Jethuwal canal. When the accused arrived, he attempted to flee and opened fire on police personnel, prompting retaliatory firing, during which he was apprehended with injuries. Police recovered a 9 mm pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Preliminary findings indicate that Sukhpreet had links with an organised gang and played a crucial role in facilitating the shooters. Police are now identifying his other associates and probing the gang’s weapon supply network. A separate case related to firing at police personnel is also being registered.

Amritsar rural police said the crackdown on gangsters, shooters and their support networks will continue, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to disturb law and order.

In the second incident, related to a recent robbery, police action led to another armed confrontation. On November 20, three youths robbed a readymade garment shop at gunpoint in Sultanwind, Amritsar city, escaping with ₹2.5 lakh in cash and a gold bracelet. An FIR under Sections 309(4) of the BNS and the Arms Act was lodged at B-Division police station.

Acting swiftly, police arrested Baljit Singh alias Buli, recovering a Glock pistol and a bulletproof jacket. During interrogation, he named three accomplices: Kanish of Yasin Road, Varun Bhatia alias Billa of Amarkot, and Karan Singh alias Sooraj of Chattiwind.

“On Tuesday evening, while a police team was searching for the suspects at Verka Bypass, they signalled a man to stop. Seeing the police, he ran toward the fields and fired three shots at the team while attempting to escape,” said the police commissioner. The SHO fired a warning shot, but the accused continued firing, prompting the officer to fire in self-defence, injuring the suspect in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The injured suspect was identified as Kanish. A .30 bore pistol was recovered from him. During interrogation, he revealed he was on his way to meet Suraj and Billa. Another police team raided the Vallah area and arrested both, recovering two pistols.

Further investigation revealed that Kanish and Suraj had earlier shot and injured a man named Sagar in the jurisdiction of Mohkampura police station.