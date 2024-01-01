Museum displaying Punjab’s history comes up in Ludhiana

A museum “Jannat-e-Jarkhar”, established by renowned sports writer Jagroop Singh Jarkhar which was jointly inaugurated by Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and member Rajya Sabha Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal here on Monday. Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, member Rajya Sabha Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal inaugurating “Jannat-e-Jarkhar” museum in Ludhiana. (HT)

The museum displays models of pre-independence places including Lahore, Kartarpur Sahib, among others, with the motive to preserve the history.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Khuddian said that this initiative taken by Jagroop Singh Jarkhar at his level is a testimony to the fact that people have now stepped forward to preserve the prestigious history and heritage of the state. He said that such efforts make it more certain that the dream of a “Rangla Punjab” is not distant. He invited the people to strive to preserve the rich heritage and culture of Punjab.

Addressing the event, Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal said that the need of the hour is to make joint efforts to preserve the environment and heritage. He said that as in Jannat-e-Jarkhar, space has been given to various beautiful plants and trees along with the construction. This will also help in saving the environment.

During the event, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said that he has dedicated his entire life to sports, Jarkhar Stadium, and Jannat-e-Jarkhar. He said that it was his wish that he could give a glimpse of pre-independence Punjab to people. He appealed to the people to bring their children to show them Punjab’s heritage. On this occasion, the MLA of Gill constituency Jeevan Singh Sangowal said that Jannat-e-Jarkhar would become the glory of Gill constituency.