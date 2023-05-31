Heli service to Sikh shrine Hemkunt Sahib to begin this week

Mussoorie : The much-awaited helicopter service to the Hemkunt Sahib shrine in Chamoli district is likely to begin this week. The much-awaited helicopter service to the Hemkunt Sahib, a Sikh shrine, in Chamoli district is likely to begin this week .

Now, it will be convenient for pilgrims, who currently walk around 19km to reach the highest Sikh shrine.

Deccan aviation officials, who have been assigned the task to operate on the route, through a letter dated May 23, requested for a director general of civil aviation (DGCA) inspection. They said the helicopter --- VT-DCB --- is currently positioned at Jolly Grant airport awaiting a green signal.

Chairman of the Gurdwara Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust NS Bindra said: “It has been our long-standing demand to start a helicopter service from Govind Ghat to Ghangria, which is around 13km on foot. We are hopeful that the services will begin once the DGCA inspection for the services concludes.”

Confirming the development, Chamoli district disaster management officer NK Joshi said: “After the inspection of the helicopter and the route, the DGCA will give a final approval to the helicopter operations to Hemkunt Sahib. The construction of helipad at Ghangria has been completed and it is ready to host devotees heading towards Hemkunt Sahib shrine.

The one-way trip to the shrine has been priced at ₹2,975 and it will benefit the elderly and people who are unable to walk for over 16km of trek on foot to the Hemkunt Sahib shrine, said Bindra.

A Sikh pilgrim, Harnaam Singh (60) said: “With the commencement of the helicopter service, devotees like me who cannot walk a distance will be able to visit Hemkunt Sahib for darshan.”

The helicopter service with nine operators is already functional for the Kedarnath shrine from Guptkashi, Phata and Ukhimath.