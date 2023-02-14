Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mustard production expected to touch 14 lakh MT in Haryana

Mustard production expected to touch 14 lakh MT in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:05 AM IST

The procurement of mustard will begin on March 28, while gram procurement will start on April 1 followed by sunflower from June 1 in Haryana

The Haryana government is predicting a yield of 765kg per acre, an official spokesperson of the government said. (REUTERS)
The Haryana government is predicting a yield of 765kg per acre, an official spokesperson of the government said. (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana farmers have cultivated mustard on about 18 lakh acres and the state government is expecting nearly 14 lakh metric tonnes of production with a yield of 765kg per acre, an official spokesperson said.

The procurement of mustard will begin on March 28, while gram procurement will start on April 1 followed by sunflower from June 1 in the state. Both gram and sunflower have been cultivated on 93,000 acres and 37,000 acres, respectively. The state government is expecting 40,000 metric tonnes of production of gram with a yield of 436 kg per acre and 30,000 metric tonnes of production of sunflower with a yield of 800 kg per acre, the spokesperson said, adding chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the arrangements for procurement of mustard, gram and sunflower on Monday.

Kaushal directed the officers to ensure adequate procurement arrangements, identifying procurement centres, proper arrangement for storage and gunny bags and timely procurement of Rabi crops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out