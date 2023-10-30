Mutation courts to help clear revenue case backlog in Himachal

Mutation courts have been convened in Himachal Pradesh to clear the backlog of revenue cases. Himachal Pradesh is grappling with nearly 22,500 pending cases and those older than a decade will be taken up on priority. (Representational photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened the courts on Monday and Tuesday to resolve long-pending cases at the tehsil, sub-tehsil, and settlement circle levels.

State revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi issued guidelines to the department to ensure the presence of officials at the interim courts. The aim is to expedite the settlement of cases that have been unresolved for a decade or more.

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with nearly 22,500 pending cases and those older than a decade will be taken up on priority. He said individuals, particularly those of modest means, have encountered difficulties in securing their rightful inheritance of property and assets due to the protracted delays in settling the cases.

Negi said the state has organised Jan Manch events aimed at addressing such issues. However, despite financial investment in these initiatives, the resolution of critical cases remains pending, leaving property buyers in a limbo.

Those whose cases remain unresolved after two days should visit their nearest tehsil office and complete the procedure to settle the cases. Individuals need to submit documents for verification at the patwari office.

The government plans to make amendments to hold revenue officials accountable for any delay in cases related to land demarcation and death verification.

