My doors are open 24/7 for the public: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ event organised by Sant Nirankari Seva Mission at Atta village in Panipat’s Samalkha on Sunday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the plantation drive organised by Sant Nirankari Seva Mission at Atta village in Panipat’s Samalkha on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He praised the mission for its selfless service across the country and spoke about its various initiatives, including blood donation, eye donation, and medical camps.

CM Saini said the state aims to plant 1.6 crore saplings as part of a special campaign and so far, nearly 1 crore saplings have been planted.

The Haryana CM assured people that his doors are open 24/7 and asked them to approach him with their issues.

Saini said children from poor families are now entering administrative services, and under the ‘Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ scheme, 1,20,000 youths have secured jobs, which is a testament to the state government’s vision.

Panipat MLA Pramod Vij, deputy commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya, superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Samalkha sub-divisional magistrate Amit Kumar and various administrative and forest department officials were present on the occasion.