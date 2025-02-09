Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mystery shrouds death of Panjab University staffer’s son on campus

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2025 09:44 AM IST

According to police, the deceased was the son of a PU employee who had been given employment on compassionate grounds at the university

A 22-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the backside of the market close to Gate Number 2 at Panjab University (PU) on Friday evening, said police on Saturday.

Police suspect a drug overdose, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. (HT File)
Police suspect a drug overdose, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. (HT File)

According to police, the deceased was the son of a PU employee who had been given employment on compassionate grounds at the university and was reportedly struggling with drug addiction. He was the only child of a widow and a resident of Nayagaon. He used to visit the campus quite often.

Police suspect a drug overdose, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. An investigation into the deceased’s history of substance abuse has been initiated. Upon receiving information, the deceased’s mother rushed to the spot and took him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead.

In November 2024, a 24-year-old from Himachal Pradesh had died of a drug overdose at boys’ hostel number 7. During a search of the hostel room number 93, block 1, two syringes and a bottle carrying an unidentified substance were found.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On