Mystery shrouds death of Panjab University staffer’s son on campus

A 22-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the backside of the market close to Gate Number 2 at Panjab University (PU) on Friday evening, said police on Saturday. Police suspect a drug overdose, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. (HT File)

According to police, the deceased was the son of a PU employee who had been given employment on compassionate grounds at the university and was reportedly struggling with drug addiction. He was the only child of a widow and a resident of Nayagaon. He used to visit the campus quite often.

Police suspect a drug overdose, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. An investigation into the deceased’s history of substance abuse has been initiated. Upon receiving information, the deceased’s mother rushed to the spot and took him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead.

In November 2024, a 24-year-old from Himachal Pradesh had died of a drug overdose at boys’ hostel number 7. During a search of the hostel room number 93, block 1, two syringes and a bottle carrying an unidentified substance were found.